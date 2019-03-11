Report: Nick Foles agrees to deal with Jaguars

The Jaguars have found their quarterback — Nick Foles.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt and Mike Garafalo, Foles and the Jaguars have agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract. The deal won’t become official until the NFL opens its new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Foles' guaranteed money is $50.125 million.

The #Jaguars had Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles as their top target. Per @MikeGarafolo he gets 4 years and $88M. Large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Foles will replace Blake Bortles as the Jaguars starting quarterback after Bortles failed to live up to the expectations that Tom Coughlin had for him after signing the quarterback to a three-year contract extension after the Jaguars’ run in the playoffs after the 2017 season.

Foles was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 draft after three years as the starter at Arizona. Foles originally attended Michigan State, but transferred after the freshman season.

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

In his first tour with the eagles, Foles started six games as a rookie in 2012 before turning in one of the most remarkable statistical seasons in NFL history in 2013. His 27:2 touchdown to interception ratio is the second-best in NFL history, behind only Tom Brady’s 2016 season.

After a 2014 season that saw Foles start only eight games due to a broken collarbone. The following off-season, Foles was traded to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for a second-round pick. Foles started 11 games with the Rams. The Rams then drafted Jared Goff with the first pick of the 2016 draft and Foles was released in the offseason.

The Rams traded Foles to the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2016 season. Beginning the season as a backup, he replaced the injured Alex Smith for a game against the Jaguars, a 19-14 Chiefs victory. That would be the only game Foles would start with Kansas City. The Chiefs declined the option on his contract, making him a free agent.

Foles signed with the Eagles, returning to Philadelphia as the back-up to Carson Wentz. Wentz tore his ACL during a Week 14 game against Goff and the Rams and Foles was inserted into the lineup. It was the beginning of his journey as cult hero to Eagles’ fans. Foles started the final three games of the season, winning two of them. In the playoffs, he turned it on.

Throwing six touchdowns and only one interception in three wins, including Super Bowl LII, where Foles not only threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, but he also caught a touchdown pass, becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to record both in a game. He was named Super Bowl MVP.

Foles was again called to replace the injured Wentz for the final five games of the 2018 season, winning four of them. Foles, then led the Eagles to a playoff win on the road at the Chicago Bears when he threw the game winning touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 56 seconds left.

The following week, Foles could not deliver the game winning drive, throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter, ending the Eagles season.



