Jaguars owner reacts to NFL's new national anthem policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - NFL owners approved a new policy aimed at addressing the firestorm over national anthem protests, permitting players to stay in the locker room during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" but requiring them to stand if they come to the field.

The decision was announced Wednesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the league's spring meeting in Atlanta.

In a sign that players were not part of the discussions, any violations of the policy would result in fines against the team -- not the players. The NFL Players Association said it will challenge any part of the new policy that violates the collective bargaining agreement.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, a quiet but powerful protest against police brutality and racial inequities in the justice system.

Other players took up the cause.

The controversy hit closer to home when the Jaguars joined the protests months later.

Last season, some Jacksonville Jaguars players took a knee before facing the Baltimore Ravens in London. Jaguars owner Shad Khan linked arms with other players in what seemed a show of support.

A lot of people criticized that, especially because they did it on foreign soil.

Khan released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Statement from Owner Shad Khan on today’s NFL national anthem policy vote: pic.twitter.com/Ri4HQDhyvs — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.