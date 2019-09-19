Shad Khan on Jalen Ramsey trade talk: 'We have to do the right thing for the team'

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time, Jaguars owner Shad Khan commented publicly about the trade talk surrounding his team's star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Before his team's prime-time game against the Tennessee Titans, Khan joined "Thursday Night Football First Look" and was asked about reports that the Pro Bowl player wanted to be traded.

"This is a team sport. I think I'm very sensitive to individual needs, but we have to do the right thing for the team," Khan said in the video posted on NFL.com.

He wasn't pressed further on the issue and the reporter moved on.

News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell echoed similar sentiments about football being a team sport when asked about the trade buzz surrounding Ramsey.

"No one player is bigger than the team, ever. That's one of the best things about football. It's a team game," Brunell told News4Jax anchor and reporter Tarik Minor on Wednesday.

He added, "In my opinion, I think Ramsey is acting immature and he's acting selfish and there's no room for that on a football team."

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Ramsey will be in the lineup for Thursday evening's matchup. ESPN reported Thursday that Ramsey is fine playing Thursday, but a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he doesn't expect to be a member of the Jaguars in Week 4.

According to ESPN, the source told Anderson that teams such as the Chiefs, Ravens, Vikings, Raiders, Eagles and Seahawks have all made inquiries, and almost every team has at least placed a call.

If Ramsey were to be traded Friday, he would not be able to play Sunday for his new team, but he could play in Week 4.

Despite Ramsey insisting that he wanted the focus to be on the game against arguably Jacksonville's biggest rival, his reported trade request has consumed media coverage this week.

The controversy was thrust into the spotlight during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans when Ramsey left the field livid, apparently upset that Marrone didn't challenge a catch by DeAndre Hopkins. That prompted Marrone to approach Ramsey on the sideline and whatever was said inflamed the situation.

The next day, Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, reportedly told ESPN's Adam Schefter and others that Ramsey wanted to be traded. On Tuesday, Ramsey met with the media during what some described as a bizarre news conference to address the topic. He was largely evasive when asked about being traded during the interview.

"I'm going to let God figure everything out -- God, my agent," Ramsey said. "As long as I'm here, you're going to get everything out of me."

