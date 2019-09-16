Report: Jalen Ramsey asks Jaguars for trade

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville.

According to reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the agent for the Pro Bowl cornerback has requested a trade from the Jaguars.

The report comes a day after a sideline dustup between Ramsey and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone during a 13-12 loss to Houston. Ramsey and Marrone had to be separated during a moment in the opening half. Ramsey, according to ESPN, was incensed that Marrone didn't challenge a play.

One league source said he believes Jaguars' CB Jalen Ramsey could be traded this week, that once there is a sideline confrontation between a head coach and a player, both sides have to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

When Marrone walked over to talk to Ramsey on the bench, whatever was said in that exchange was volatile enough to prompt safety Ronnie Harrison to step in between the two and walk Marrone away.

Marrone said after the game and again during Monday's media availability that his interaction with Ramsey was nothing of merit, and chalked it up to a heat of the moment incident. Marrone, who met with the media before the trade request became public, said Ramsey wouldn't face any discipline for it.

"Those things happen. They happen all the time. They really do. I think now they are a little bit more publicized, but ever since I played, they are always things that go on during the course of the game," Marrone said. "I know when I was a [offensive] line coach, I didn't see a lot of them because no one was really in on them. Those things occur. It's a high intensity profession. There is a lot of emotion that goes on."

Ramsey is in the fourth season of his rookie contract. The team exercised his fifth-year option, locking him in for the 2020 season. Ramsey asked for a new contract this offseason, but said he was told that the team wouldn't be offering an extension at this point.

Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, has played in every game during his tenure with the Jaguars. He has nine career interceptions and 202 total tackles since being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft.

He has been one of the most outspoken Jaguars since entering the NFL, although had taken a bit more of a reserved tone this season.



