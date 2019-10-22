Playoff RPI standings firm up as season winds down

Mandarin's Javaris Burton carries the ball against Atlantic Coast in the Bold City Showcase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The high school football state playoffs are getting closer.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released its Week 10 playoff RPI ratings on Tuesday afternoon with only minor changes.

In Region 1-3A, Trinity Christian’s win over Lee last week kept the Conquerors locked in to sixth and final spot in that bracket. The Conquerors (.579) are in front of No. 7 Wolfson (.539). Trinity closes its season at Raines on Friday and will lock up a playoff spot with a victory.

Even a loss could get Trinity in due to its strength of schedule.

Other changes we will see over the final two weeks are teams swapping spots after district championships are sorted out.

In Region 1-6A, Columbia’s .628 RPI is second, but the Tigers are likely bound for the No. 5 seed in the playoff bracket since Lee (.607) will win the district with a victory over one-win Gainesville. In 1-5A, Westside and Parker play for the district title Friday night. The Wolverines (.616) are No. 2 in the region, while the Braves are seventh. Westside will either firm up its seed with a victory, or drop into a 5-8 seed with a loss.

In 2-5A, Menendez is currently eighth in the region, but can win the district title with a victory over Orange Park on Friday. The Raiders, ranked 11th in RPI, likely need to win the district to reach the playoffs.

Bartram Trail (1-8A), Fleming Island (1-7A) and Raines (1-5) have already locked up district championships and assured themselves of a top four seed in their regions.

In 1-8A, Mandarin (.593) is in ninth place in RPI, just .03 behind a playoff spot and No. 8 team Winter Park. Fletcher (.537) is in a similar spot in 1-7A, trailing Navarre (.540) by the same margin.

Fletcher and Mandarin meet in Week 11, a game that could determine who stays home and who reaches the state playoffs.

Week 10 Playoff RPI standings (*indicate team has clinched district title, top four seed in playoffs)

Region 1-8A: 2. Bartram Trail (.737)*, 4. Flagler Palm Coast (.667), Other: 9. Mandarin (.593)

Region 1-7A: 3. Fleming Island (.659)*, Other: 9. Fletcher (.537)

Region 1-6A: 3. Columbia (.628), 4. Ponte Vedra (.626), 5. Lee (.607), 6. St. Augustine (.570)

Region 1-5A: 2. Westside (.616), 3. Raines (.574)*, 5. Baker County (.563), 7. Parker (.518), Other: 9. Suwannee (.492), 10. Ribault (.472)

Region 2-5A: 8. Menendez (.524), Other: 11. Orange Park (.499)

Region 1-4A: 1. Bolles (.636), 2. West Nassau (.611), 3. Bradford (.542), Other: 8. Fernandina Beach (.468)

Region 2-4A: 3. Keystone Heights (.604), Other: 9. Palatka (.430)

Region 1-3A: 4. Episcopal (.637), 5. Baldwin (.633), 6. Trinity Christian (.579), Others: 7. Wolfson (.539), 9. Jackson (.470), 10. Interlachen (.466)

Region 1-2A: 1. University Christian (.684), 5. St. Joseph (.477), 6. NFEI (.463), Other: 9. Eagle’s View (.382)

Region 3-1A: 5. Hilliard (.498), 6. Fort White (.452), Other: 7. Union County (.439)

