Westside among top teams in initial RPI playoff rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida High School Athletic Association unveiled the first glance of its new-look RPI playoff system on Tuesday.

In good position for playoff berths at this point: Bolles, Bartram Trail and University Christian, and non-traditional playoff programs like Baldwin and Westside. Still in if the playoffs started today, but playing a bit of catch-up at this point is Trinity Christian in Region 1-3A.

The full list of rankings can be found here.

The Conquerors schedule has been brutal, and at 3-4, has them at No. 6 in the early release. Trinity (.553) is behind both No. 4 Baldwin (.644) and No. 5 Episcopal (.635) in the initial standings.

The top six teams in each region in Classes 1A-4A make the playoffs, and the top eight in Classes 5A-8A make the playoffs.

If anything, this was a glimpse of how the new strength of schedule factors in to the playoff rankings. RPI, or Ratings Percentage Index, uses a team's winning percentage (.35), an opponent's winning percentage (.35) and an opponents' opponent's winning percentage (.30) to determine the RPI.

The Super 10 No. 2 Bears (6-0) came in at No. 1 in Region 1-8A with an RPI of .785, in front of area schools Flagler Palm Coast (.714) and Oakleaf (.616), at Nos. 3 and 7, respectively.

Defending state champion Mandarin (.552) was 12th and Sandalwood (.493) 18th. The four district champs in each region, followed by the next four highest RPIs qualify for the playoffs in classes 5A-8A.

Westside (5-1) was the biggest surprise of the initial batch of rankings, coming in at No. 2 in Region 1-5A. The Wolverines haven't enjoyed a start this good since 5-1 in 2002.

1-8A: 1. Bartram Trail (.785), 3. Flagler Palm Coast (.714), 7. Oakleaf (.616)

1-7A: 3. Fleming Island (.669), 8. Creekside (.554)

2-6A: 2. Columbia (.707), 4. Ponte Vedra (.637), 5. Lee (.623), 6. St. Augustine (.580)

1-5A: 2. Westside (.615), 5. Raines (.547), 7. Ribault (.488), Other: 9. Suwannee (.476)

2-5A: 8. Orange Park (.518), Other: 9. Menendez (.515)

1-4A: 1. Bolles (.651), 2. West Nassau (.635), 6. Bradford (.491), Other: 8. Fernandina Beach (.444)

2-4A: 2. Keystone Heights (.651)

1-3A: 4. Baldwin (.644), 5. Episcopal (.635), 6. Trinity (.553), Other: 7. Interlachen (.534)

1-2A: 1. University Christian (.648), 5. St. Joseph (.441), Others: 7. NFEI (.401), 8. Eagle's View (.391)

3-1A: 4. Hilliard (.492), 6. Union County (.455), Other: 9. Fort White (.416)



