News4JAX launches Insider membership program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the most trusted source of local news, News4JAX is the team you count on when a story breaks. But we couldn’t do it without your support, whether it’s a timely news tip or an angle to a story we haven’t heard before.

That’s why we’re launching News4JAX Insider, a membership program that brings you closer to our newsroom than ever before. It’s our way of building a stronger connection with the community we serve and giving our audience a voice in the stories we tell.

As Insiders, you’ll gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, opportunities to share valued feedback through callouts and surveys along with a bundle of perks that will help you make the most of your experience on News4JAX.com.

[SIGN UP: Become a News4JAX Insider]

WJXT Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis said he’s thrilled to launch this program and watch how it develops organically through the station’s audience.

“It’s no secret that our top priority as Jacksonville’s only truly local television station is serving this community,” Ellis said. “Our News4JAX Insider program now gives us ways to forge deeper connections with our viewers and make them part of our station family. For those who sign up, there will be opportunities you can’t get anywhere else."

This program has five pillars: Support, Talk To Us, Offers, Access and Weather+

🤝 Support: Through this program, you’ll play a key role in helping us make our coverage even better. Let us know which issues and stories we need to cover.

☎️ Talk To Us: We want to hear from you. So, don’t be shy about sharing a news tip, feedback on a story or some questions that have been nagging at you.

🎫 Offers: Be the first to know about upcoming promotions, whether it’s a can’t-miss annual event, like Oh Say Can You Sing, or a News4JAX contest giveaway.

🔓 Access: Get exclusive access to never-before-seen content, such as an Ask Me Anything with an anchor, or a behind-the-scenes tour of our news gathering.

☂️ Weather+: Contribute to the forecast with StormPins, a tool included in the Weather Authority app that lets you share images with our meteorologists.

Learn more or sign up for News4JAX Insider by visiting the program’s page on our website.