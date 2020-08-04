Mark your calendars: Virtual town hall with Clay County schools leaders

After holding two successful virtual town halls with school leaders from Duval and St. Johns counties, News4JAX has a third town hall scheduled for next week focused on Clay County schools.

Hosted by News4JAX anchor Jennifer Waugh and education reporters Joe McLean and Travis Gibson, this third virtual town hall is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Panelists include Superintendent David Broskie, Director of Transportation Derald Sweatt, Clay County Education Association President Vicki Kidwell, and Heather Huffman, director of the Florida Department of Health in Clay County.

As with previous town halls, we want to hear from you. Submit your questions using the form above — anonymous submissions are welcome.