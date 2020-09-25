87ºF

231st anniversary of the First Amendment

1789: New Jersey becomes the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights. On Dec. 15, 1791, 10 of these proposals would become the First through 10th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution when they are ratified by the Virginia legislature. (National Archives and Records Administration)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday marks the 231st anniversary of the passage of the First Amendment, protecting the freedom of speech, religion and the press. It’s now honored as First Amendment Day.

The bill also protects the right to peacefully protest and to petition the government. While the law may be centuries old, it is never more relevant. It also ensures that News4Jax and other journalists can report freely on our government and issues that help our community made good decisions about electing our leaders.

We take that responsibility seriously and do our best every day to earn your respect.

