LIVE COVERAGE: Trump, Biden square off in second presidential debate

Watch President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for the second 2020 presidential debate.

The debate, moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, will cover these topics: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

Watch live coverage starting at 9 p.m.

Fact-checking the debate in real-time

Follow along as the News4JAX Trust Index team — led by reporters Joe McLean, Tarik Minor and Travis Gibson — vets statements made by the candidates, along with live fact-checking by nonpartisan organizations such as PolitiFact and FactCheck.org. We’ll begin once the debate gets underway.

