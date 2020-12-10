Meet the 1st winner of our Insider Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over 4,000 of you have entered our News4JAX Insider Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes, but only four of you will be taking home brand new 65-inch TVs for the holidays.

And Thursday, we drew our first winner. Without further ado, the winner is: Danny Grabill of Jacksonville.

Congratulations, Danny! He was floored when we called him to share the good news. And before we knew it, he was hopping in his car and driving down to Channel 4 to pick up his prize from the station.

The timing couldn’t have been better. Danny, a longtime member of News4JAX Insider, said his family’s TV just died, so he was in the market for a new one — until now. Now, he doesn’t have to go out and buy one.

“It’s going to make a huge impact, an absolutely huge impact,” Danny told News4JAX. “My wife’s... going to be without words for about a half hour.”

While it took some maneuvering and a little bit of creativity, we did manage to squeeze the entire 65-inch TV in all of its majesty into the back of his family’s car. And off he went to enjoy his prize.

Then, like the rest of us, he watched the announcement on Channel 4 Thursday evening. “We just watched the news on this amazing new TV!” he told News4JAX in a text message.

For those who didn’t win Thursday, don’t give up. We still have three TVs up for grabs. The next drawing is on Monday, so tune in to News4JAX at 6 p.m. that day to find out if you’re the lucky winner.

P.S. The deadline to enter is 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, so if you haven’t already entered, toss your name in the hat.