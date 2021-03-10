Rebecca Barry to wrap 15-year career at News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meteorologist Rebecca Barry and WJXT/WCWJ Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced that Rebecca will be leaving the station later this month.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity News4JAX gave me so many years ago. I’ve had the chance to learn from the best and work with the brightest here. I’m even more appreciative of the community who made me feel like a part of their family,” Barry said.

“Rebecca has been an integral part of The Weather Authority team for 15 years. She started her career at Channel 4 and we’ve watched her develop into a precise forecaster and compelling storyteller,” Ellis said. “We tried to talk her out of leaving, but understand she’s looking to take that next career step. We wish her all the success possible.”

Rebecca is a native of Crescent, Georgia, but a Jacksonville University Dolphin at heart. She earned her bachelor’s in communications from JU, but it was a meteorology class she took at JU that got her hooked on the weather. She then went on to study meteorology at Mississippi State University. She did her college internship at WJXT which propelled her into her career with the station.

“Just as George Winterling has remained a part of our family since retiring, Rebecca will always be a part of News4JAX,” Ellis said. “We certainly hope this isn’t goodbye but instead, just, ‘See you later.’ There will always be a place for her at The Local Station.”

“News4JAX will always feel like home for me,” Barry said. “The brightest moments of my life occurred here including meeting my husband and adopting our dog after a Morning Show segment. While I am looking forward to new adventures, a large piece of my heart will always be in the River City.”

In addition to anchoring weather during the 4 p.m. newscast, Rebecca contributes regularly to news4jax.com, writing compelling articles that help explain the forecast and highlight other interesting weather phenomena. She also hosts a daily What’s in the Cards forecast on the station’s social media platforms.

Rebecca’s last day will be Monday, March 22. Please join us that afternoon to say goodbye.