Recapping Richard Nunn’s Ask Me Anything chat about hurricane season 🌀

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You asked, and he answered.

News4Jax meteorologist Richard Nunn hosted an “Ask Me Anything” live chat on Friday where Insiders were able to ask him questions about hurricane season and about being a meteorologist.

We learned about generators, hurricanes, fun facts and so much more.

Here are a few takeaways from Richard’s AMA:

Judy: When did you start to have an interest in the weather?

For as long as I can remember. I know I was hooked after Hurricane David. The rest has been a wonderful journey.

Wendy: When did you start becoming a meteorologist at news4jax?

16 years at News4Jax. Started weekends and then joined my second family on the Morning Show.

Don: Generators can be costly, but ‘inverter generators’ can be charged from a car battery and will power appliances, computers, and such during power outages – and cost much less. Are they a good idea?

They can both supply power. Inverters can cost as much or more than a generator. Typically, generators are used for appliances that have a “load” at the start. Think refrigerators. Inverters are good for small electronics as they have “clean” 60hz output. Generators make power, inverters convert DC to AC.

Wendy: Speaking of hurricane season, how early do you think that a tropical storm would upgrade to a hurricane?

Wendy, as soon as winds reach 74 mph.

Scott: I live on the western side of the ICW off Kernan Blvd. I would like to know what are a few ways to strengthen or shore up a two-car garage door for up to a Category 3 hurricane? We face to the east.

Too many variables. Type of construction, type of material used. I would recommend calling a garage expert. D&D Garage door has great reviews.

Evanne: What’s your favorite fun fact about the weather or the Earth?

Evanne, my favorite part is that they are both constantly changing. Weather does it before our eyes, the earth does so slowly, but tells us a tale through the changes.

Trebor: Where are you originally from, before Jacksonville?

I grew up in South Florida. Then the weather journey has taken me from coast to coast. Glad to be back in Florida!

Wendy: I have a question about severe thunderstorms, how do you tell if a thunderstorm has the strongest capability to produce a tornado?

Wendy, rotation is the key. Storms can be severe without the risk of a tornado. Rotation or directional shear is one of the many things we would look for.

Rainproof00: I have been here in South Florida since 1959 in Key West after NAS Jax. I had a side trip to Guam as a Typhoon Tracker, am I still a good “Weather Guesser?”

I would give a pinky toe to be the Met in Key West! Best job ever.

Wendy: What storm has most impacted you as a Meteorologist

Wendy, the biggest impact would be coming into a neighborhood after chasing a tornadic storm. The excitement was short-lived when you see the damage and displaced families.

Marvin: Hey Richard, Why do hurricanes travel up the coast of Florida? Are they afraid to come to land and when was the last hurricane to pass through Florida?

Marvin, I wish they all traveled up the coast. Too many have taken their toll over the years. Here locally, Dora, biggest impact on the state... I think Andrew still has that marker.

Wendy: Do you still remember hurricane Matthew kind of being the strongest hurricane to hit Florida?

Yes, between Irma and Matt I was without power for a total of 11 days.

Wendy: Do you enjoy tracking the weather from inside or do you like tracking the weather from outside?

I love being in the elements, but our weather system allows more accuracy for informing our viewers.

Carolyn: When do I prepare for a hurricane? I just moved here.

Carolyn, Now. This is the time to put together some of the essentials. Having the items you need for comfort and safety will help you get through the days following the storm. Once we are in the cone, then you take it to the next level. Stock up on things you know you will use throughout the year. We always have water, soups, and such. If it’s a quiet tropical year, then I have water and soup on our cool winter days.

Wendy: What is your favorite type of weather?

Wendy, Open Window Weather Days!