WJXT mourns loss of longtime engineer Bill Tomlinson

The News4JAX family is mourning the loss of longtime engineer Bill Tomlinson, who passed away Thursday.

Tomlinson, a valued WJXT employee for more than 25 years, was known for his can-do attitude, soft-spoken demeanor and ingenuity. He created the station’s first internal television network, which was known affectionately as “Billovision.”

IMAGES: Pictures of Bill taken over the years

Bob Ellis, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager, said Tomlinson will be remembered for his amazing disposition and “willingness to help with any project at any time for anyone.”

“Bill was never happier than when he was on location making sure our broadcast had perfect picture and sound,” Ellis said. “His contributions to the station are too numerous to mention and often occurred without any fanfare but will definitely be celebrated for many years to come.”