SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape.

SpaceX launched Falcon 9 with 49 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and two Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

