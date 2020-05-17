Remembering former Jacksonville University President Fran Kinne
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Jacksonville University President Tim Cost talks about how the university will get students back to campus.
Cost, former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown and Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute Director Rick Mullaney each honor the legacy of the late Dr. Fran Kinne.
Jacksonville City Councilman Ron Salem discusses legislation to take some control back from JEA.
