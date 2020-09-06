F-35s coming to Jacksonville; senior advisor to Joe Biden; communications director for President Donald Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Maj. Gen. James Eifert and Col. Matthew French, the commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, talk about the impact the new F-35 fighter jets will have in Jacksonville and their capabilities.

Next, Symone Sanders, the senior advisor to Joe Biden, shares what opportunity she sees for Biden to win in Northeast Florida and what she sees Biden can do for the country.

And then, Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director for President Donald Trump, comments on the protests and riots in the country and how they will affect the presidential race, as well as the impacts of COVID-19 on the presidential campaign and the Republican National Convention versus the Democratic National Convention.