JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rick Mullaney of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly join this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” to talk about their experiences during the riot at the Capitol.

They also discuss their views on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, including how they voted and why, and look ahead to the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.