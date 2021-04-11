US Rep. Al Lawson; former Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland; vaccine passports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” U.S. Rep. Al Lawson talks about a wide variety of issues, including the border crisis, the proposed infrastructure bill and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then former Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland joins the show to talk about his experiences with voting systems and the new voting law in Georgia.

Finally, tech expert Ian Kahn joins the show to talk about vaccine passports and his views on whether they will be required in the future.