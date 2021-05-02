Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In Jacksonville

City Council president on gas tax legislation; OurJax chairman; Jumbo Shrimp owner

Kent Justice
, Anchor/reporter

This Week in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” legislation to increase the local option gas tax is finally getting attention from the Jacksonville City Council. City Council President Tommy Hazouri explains the impact on transportation and infrastructure.

OurJax Chairman David Miller weighs in on various city projects and developments.

And it’s been a long time since the Jumbo Shrimp hit the diamond. That changes soon. Jumbo Shrimp Owner Ken Babby talks about what to expect for the upcoming season.

About the Author: