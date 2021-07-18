TWIJ: Doctor on coronavirus spike; lawmakers on crisis in Cuba

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On This Week in Jacksonville, Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, joins us to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases and increase in hospitalizations. Will safety measures have to go back in full force?

We’re also discussing the crisis in Cuba with two of Florida’s federal lawmakers. Congressman Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, both offer their analysis on Cuba as well as the American Rescue Plan and new child tax credits.