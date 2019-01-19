3 dead, 2 injured in murder-suicide, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people are dead and two were critically wounded in a mass shooting that happened early Saturday morning, which the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a home on Brian Lakes Drive, off Normandy Boulevard on the Westside, at 3 a.m., where they found two adults with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to local hospitals. A woman who was shot told police the name of the suspect who she says shot her.

As police searched the rest of the house, they found the bodies of three adults. Investigators believe the shooter was one of the people found dead.

Officers got a warrant to search the home, but said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Officers believe that there is some kind of relationship between the five people. But they are not sure what the relationship is. Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

A neighbor who heard screams after the gunshots said a woman and her two brothers live in the house.

"It's really shocking to me that this happened," said Mary, who didn't want to give her last name. "I heard the sister crying. She didn't believe he was dead. She was devastated. She was crying, screaming out loud for about an hour."

Mary lives two doors down from the home where the shooting happened.

"They keep to themselves. They speak. They do their yardwork. (I) never (heard) any commotion. You know, they have company. They have visitors, but as for commotion (in which) police (are) called in, no," Mary said. "They’re good neighbors, never cause any problems, and it’s shocking to see this."

This is the second mass shooting in three days in Jacksonville. On Wednesday, five people were shot and an aspiring rapper was killed in Spring Park. A mass shooting is defined as a shooting involving four or more people.

Read information on other mass shootings in Jacksonville below:

