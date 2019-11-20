Deadly crash involving motorcycles, cars snarls traffic on I-295 at 103rd Street
A crash has snarled traffic on I-295 northbound near the on-ramp for 103rd Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is deadly.
Fire and Rescue said the crash involved multiple cars and motorcycles. Drivers were told to expect delays, as lanes of traffic were blocked.
News4Jax is working to gather additional information. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.