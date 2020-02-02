JFRD: 1 seriously injured in Kernan Boulevard crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was seriously injured in a crash late Sunday morning on Kernan Boulevard at Beach Boulevard, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.
The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m.
JFRD said crews had to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle involved in the crash.
The person was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries, JFRD said.
