FHP: 33-year-old killed in head-on crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Middleburg man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on County Road 315 at Medinah Lane in Clay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Wagner was headed south on CR 315 in a 2000 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons.

His Accord struck an Audi SUV head-on, sending the 60-year-old driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said Wagner died at Orange Park Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt.