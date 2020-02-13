2 injured in crash on I-295 at 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound and one southbound lane of I-295 at 103rd Street were closed Thursday morning as police and rescue personnel responded to a crash with two injuries, one of them life-threatening.

Multiple Jacksonville Fire and Rescue vehicles were on the highway just after 10 a.m. All northbound traffic was detoured onto 103rd Street for more than 30 minutes.

News4Jax is working to get more information and the crash and severity of the injuries.