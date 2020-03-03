66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

66ºF

Traffic

Major accident blocks 6 miles of I-95 northbound in St. Johns County

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Lena Pringle, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Tags: Traffic, Crash, fuel spill
Sky 4 aerials show the crash that is blocking all northbound lanes of I-95 at State Road 16.
Sky 4 aerials show the crash that is blocking all northbound lanes of I-95 at State Road 16. (WJXT)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Pictures show at least one truck towing a trailer and a semi are involved in a crash that shut down I-95 northbound from State Road 207 to State Road 16. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a crash with injuries is shutting down a six-mile stretch of interstate.

Traffic delays are backing up northbound traffic through much of St. Johns County and the congestion is likely to last for several hours.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to FHP. Deputies are diverting traffic from I-95 northbound onto SR-207 to U.S. 1.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed hazmat crews are responding due to a large fuel spill.

New4Jax’s Lena Pringle is also advising drivers who use this route to take U.S. 1 from the get-go. She’s guiding us through the morning traffic and this breaking traffic situation until 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: