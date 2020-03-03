Major accident blocks 6 miles of I-95 northbound in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Pictures show at least one truck towing a trailer and a semi are involved in a crash that shut down I-95 northbound from State Road 207 to State Road 16. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a crash with injuries is shutting down a six-mile stretch of interstate.

Traffic delays are backing up northbound traffic through much of St. Johns County and the congestion is likely to last for several hours.

UPDATE | Traffic is at a standstill on 95 NB south of SR-207. All lanes are blocked on 95 NB at SR-207 - traffic is exiting at SR-207 to get around the accident involving semis & cars at SR-16. Take US-1 to avoid this morning rush traffic headache. @wjxt4 #PringlePatrol pic.twitter.com/1pzF6ARGtZ — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) March 3, 2020

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to FHP. Deputies are diverting traffic from I-95 northbound onto SR-207 to U.S. 1.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed hazmat crews are responding due to a large fuel spill.

New4Jax’s Lena Pringle is also advising drivers who use this route to take U.S. 1 from the get-go. She’s guiding us through the morning traffic and this breaking traffic situation until 9 a.m.