Driver killed in horrific single-vehicle crash in Putnam County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 44-year-old man has died after a crash on State Road 100 at South Pine Avenue in Putnam County.

Florida Highway Patrol said Peter Malave was traveling east on State Road 100 when his Dodge Ram truck veered off the road. The truck continued into the grass shoulder hitting a cable box and then a wooden power pole.

The vehicle flipped multiple times until stopping at the tree line near the roadway.

Malave was taken to Putnam Community Medical, but died from his injuries.