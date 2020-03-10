Crash with fuel leak forces evacuation of Clay County day care

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A fuel tanker overturned Tuesday morning in a crash on State Road 21 in Keystone Heights, forcing the area -- including a nearby day care -- to be evacuated.

The crash on SR 21 near Woodland Drive left the road blocked and gas leaking onto the roadway.

SR 21 was closed in both directions, and a 1,000-foot perimeter was set to allow crews to clean up the spill and right the tanker. The remaining gas was first transferred out of the tanker.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours, and drivers were encouraged to find other routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple vehicles, including the overturned fuel tanker. Only one minor injury to the tanker driver was reported, firefighters said.

According to Clay County Emergency Management, A Child’s Garden day care center, which is near the crash, was evacuated as a precaution, and the children were taken to Clay County Fire Rescue Station 11 on State Road 21.

Later in the morning, the school system took the remaining children to the Keystone Elementary School gymnasium to wait for parents to pick them up.