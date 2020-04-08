81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

Traffic

Multiple injuries in crash on I-95 southbound involving motorcyclist

News4Jax staff

Tags: traffic, jacksonville
FDOT camera on crash on I-95 between University and Emerson
FDOT camera on crash on I-95 between University and Emerson (FL511.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were injured Wednesday evening in a traffic crash on Interstate 95 on Jacksonville’s Southside, authorities said.

The crash involving a car and motorcycle happened shortly before 6 p.m. on I-95 south between Emerson Avenue and University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire department said there were “multiple injuries,” but details weren’t immediately available.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-95. Lanes were reopen by about 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.