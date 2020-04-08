Multiple injuries in crash on I-95 southbound involving motorcyclist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were injured Wednesday evening in a traffic crash on Interstate 95 on Jacksonville’s Southside, authorities said.

The crash involving a car and motorcycle happened shortly before 6 p.m. on I-95 south between Emerson Avenue and University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire department said there were “multiple injuries,” but details weren’t immediately available.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-95. Lanes were reopen by about 6:30 p.m.