PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Three of four people hurt when a vehicle left State Road 100 and struck a tree Tuesday morning were airlifted to area hospitals, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Their injuries are reported to be critical.

SR-100 was closed after the crash was reported at 7:25 a.m. and motorists were detoured onto County Road 309C.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

