TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig hanging off I-95 at 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters and police are dealing with a rescue and a traffic mess after a tractor-trailer partially goes off Interstate 95 just north of 8th Street on Monday afternoon.

The cab went off the highway and fell about 20 feet. The driver has serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

Two Jacksonville Fire-Rescue hazardous materials teams to help as the cab’s fuel tank ruptured.

There was at least one other vehicle involved -- a car that has overturned. The condition of that driver is not yet known.

Only one southbound lane is open and people watch the rescue efforts appear to be slowing northbound traffic as well.

Click the play button above to watch DOT camera of traffic in the area.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update this throughout the afternoon.