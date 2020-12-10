Man dies after crash on Merrill Road in Arlington, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on Merrill Road near Hartsfield Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police the man was in a Nissan headed west on Merrill when the Nissan “made an abrupt left turn” in front of a Jeep that was headed east on Merrill.

The Jeep hit the passenger side of the Nissan.

The man in the passenger side of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. A woman driving the Nissan was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators after being treated for minor cuts, police said.

Merrill Road was temporarily closed at Hartsfield and Dames Point Crossing.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.