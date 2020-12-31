63ºF

Traffic

Dual crashes gridlock traffic on I-10 Thursday morning

Lena Pringle, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Tags: Traffic
hgghhg
hgghhg (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on I-10 eastbound at I-295 before 4:30 Thursday morning.

Only one eastbound lane is open. Traffic back-ups were extending past the exit for Hammond Boulevard. Then before 7:45 a.m., a secondary crash occurred at Chaffee Road.

Multiple vehicles were involved and was person was trapped. Jacksonville Fire Rescue said they are life-flighting one patient from this wreck.

Expect delays. Avoid I-10 eastbound. Take U.S. 90 before Chafee Road.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: