Dual crashes gridlock traffic on I-10 Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on I-10 eastbound at I-295 before 4:30 Thursday morning.

Only one eastbound lane is open. Traffic back-ups were extending past the exit for Hammond Boulevard. Then before 7:45 a.m., a secondary crash occurred at Chaffee Road.

Multiple vehicles were involved and was person was trapped. Jacksonville Fire Rescue said they are life-flighting one patient from this wreck.

Another crash on I-10 EB just east of Chaffee Rd. Please avoid this area! Traffic was already backed up due to a fatal crash. ALL lanes of I-10 EB blocked at MM 353. Take US-90 as your alternate route or your morning commute will not be pretty. #PringlePatrol #FL511 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ufs6PPHF3V — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) December 31, 2020

Expect delays. Avoid I-10 eastbound. Take U.S. 90 before Chafee Road.