Head-on crash snarls US 17 on Tuesday morning

Two drivers were injured -- one serionsly -- in this crash on U.S. 17.

YULEE, Fla. – The drivers of a pickup truck and a car injured in a head-on crash on U.S. 17 just north of Duval-Nassau county about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the pickup truck lost control and struck a car coming the other direction.

The woman driving the car was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The elderly driver of the pickup had only minor injuries.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 17 was backed up to Pecan Park Road in Duval County. The road reopened just before 10 a.m.