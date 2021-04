JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A JSO officer was taken to a local hospital Sunday night with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic crash, according to Sergeant Viner.

The accident happened around 6:45 pm on San Jose Blvd. No other injuries are being reported at this time.

Traffic homicide detectives and crime scene detectives responded to the scene. They are conducting an investigation into the chain of events leading up to the accident.