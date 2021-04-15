Traffic

Child among 3 critically injured in Merrill Road crash, firefighters say

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Traffic
A child was among three people injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Merrill Road. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people, including a child, suffered critical injuries Thursday afternoon in a crash on Merrill Road, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said.

Aerials from Sky4 showed what appeared to be a white vehicle that had slammed into a powerline pole along Merrill Road just in front of a church, across from Columbine Drive.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update when we learn more about the crash.

All westbound lanes of Merrill Road are closed and traffic is being rerouted onto Columbine Drive.

