Child among 3 critically injured in Merrill Road crash, firefighters say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people, including a child, suffered critical injuries Thursday afternoon in a crash on Merrill Road, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said.

Aerials from Sky4 showed what appeared to be a white vehicle that had slammed into a powerline pole along Merrill Road just in front of a church, across from Columbine Drive.

All westbound lanes of Merrill Road are closed and traffic is being rerouted onto Columbine Drive.