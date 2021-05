JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian in the right lane of Interstate 95 northbound near Baymeadows Road at about 2:30 a.m. Monday was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim lying in the emergency lane was found by a passing motorist and reported it to authorities. He was taken to Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

FHP has no vehicle description on the vehicle that struck the man but is investigating.