Good Samaritans keep fire from crash victim until rescue arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver had to be cut from his burning SUV on Wednesday morning after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Timuquana Road just east of Seaboard Avenue.

News4Jax was told several people attempted to help and the manager of a nearby restaurant came out with a fire extinguisher to keep the flames from spreading until Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel could pry the door open to rescue the victim, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

JEA personnel were also called to address damage to the concrete power pole.

News4Jax is learning more about the rescue, the victim and the people who helped. Return to this story later in the day to learn more.