TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian killed on Beach Boulevard; eastbound traffic blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon on Beach Boulevard near Eve Drive, about one block east of Southside Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. Police said the vehicle involved did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

Two of three eastbound lanes on Beach Boulevard were blocked while police investigate the crash.

