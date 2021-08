JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes of West Beaver Street at Cahoon Road have been blocked for more than four hours while Florida Highway Patrol investigators are working the scene of a deadly crash that occurred before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It appeared that at least one car crashed into a nearby convenience store. It’s not clear if another vehicle is involved.

More information is expected to be forthcoming later this morning.

Find an alternate route and expect delays or detours in the area.