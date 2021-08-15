Buckman Bridge finger joint repairs complete, FDOT says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers headed over the Buckman Bridge on the weekends will be happy to learn the ongoing lane closures on the southbound side of the highway have been completed.

Two southbound lanes of Interstate 295 across the bridge have been closed from Friday evening through early Monday morning over the last several weekends while permanent repairs were made to expansion joints.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the lanes headed toward Mandarin will now be open and fully operational because the permanent repairs to the finger joint are complete.

🦺🚧 All lanes of the Buckman Bridge are open and fully operational. The permanent repair to the finger joint is complete.



NOTE: construction on the bridge is ongoing for a safety and signage improvement project.



Follow us for more info on construction in Northeast Florida. — FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) August 15, 2021

There is still construction for a safety and signage improvement project taking place on the bridge, so drivers are still advised to use caution.