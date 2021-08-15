Partly Cloudy icon
Buckman Bridge finger joint repairs complete, FDOT says

News4Jax Staff

File photo of temporary repair made to Buckman Bridge finger joint.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers headed over the Buckman Bridge on the weekends will be happy to learn the ongoing lane closures on the southbound side of the highway have been completed.

Two southbound lanes of Interstate 295 across the bridge have been closed from Friday evening through early Monday morning over the last several weekends while permanent repairs were made to expansion joints.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the lanes headed toward Mandarin will now be open and fully operational because the permanent repairs to the finger joint are complete.

There is still construction for a safety and signage improvement project taking place on the bridge, so drivers are still advised to use caution.

