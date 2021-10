A Jacksonville man and a woman from Hawthorne were both killed when the cars they were driving collided early Friday morning on State Road 121 in Union County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 67-year-old man in a van was driving south near Northeast 241st Court when he cross into the northbound lane into the path of a car driven by a 24-year-old woman.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.