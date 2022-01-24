Middleburg resident raises sidewalk concerns after 2 fatal crashes involving bicycles

One resident said there needs to be more sidewalks in the Middleburg area where two bicyclist were killed over the weekend.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver and vehicle believed to have run over a bicyclist in Clay County and then fled the scene.

The vehicle is a white 2001-2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser. FHP said the car will have right front and hood damage and is missing its right headlight.

Picture shows make/model similar to vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

According to details from FHP, it was one of two deadly crashes that happened within six miles of one another on Saturday evening in Middleburg.

On Monday, News4JAX spoke to a man who lives in the area near where they happened and he has concerns about the lack of sidewalks.

The man said the area may look easy to navigate but added it’s dark and dangerous to walk or ride a bike there because there’s not enough space.

Cars and trucks are constantly going down Old Jennings Road and County Road 218. That’s why he said he’s not surprised two bicyclists were hit and killed nearby.

On North Mimosa Avenue near County Road 218, a man was hit and killed by the driver of a PT Cruiser who then took off.

The second crash happened about 30 minutes later at the intersection of Old Jennings Road and Long Bay Road. FHP investigators are still working to learn what happened but said the bicyclist and a white 2013 Ford F-250 collided, killing the bicyclist. The 39-year-old bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The 65-year-old driver involved in the accident stopped and is cooperating with the police.

After talking with a man who said he doesn’t feel safe walking these roads, News4JAX traveled them to see just how narrow those roads are. There are no sidewalks, no bike lanes or streets lights.

“A sidewalk would be outstanding for as many people I see walking and riding its bikes,” the man said.

News4JAX contacted Clay County officials to see if lights, a sidewalk or a bike trail are a part of future plans for the area but we did not get an immediate response.