73º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Traffic
San Jose Boulevard crash scene (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash involving an electricity pole closed the southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, just before 2:15 p.m., JEA crews were headed to the crash site at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road.

As of 3:00 p.m., the crash was being cleared but lanes were still blocked.

JFRD said three people were hurt but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and to expect delays in the area.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.