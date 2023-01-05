Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash involving an electricity pole closed the southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, just before 2:15 p.m., JEA crews were headed to the crash site at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road.

As of 3:00 p.m., the crash was being cleared but lanes were still blocked.

Crews are working a traffic accident in the 11600 block of San Jose Blvd involving multiple cars and a power pole…@NewsfromJEA is en route…expect delays @JSOPIO — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 5, 2023

JFRD said three people were hurt but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and to expect delays in the area.

No further details were provided.