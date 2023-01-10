2 injured when car crashes into swampy area of I-295 at Collins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic was snarled Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a swampy area off the side of Interstate 295 near the Collins Road exit.

Multiple crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called in to pull the car out. Traffic in the area was backed up for miles.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a car and SUV were traveling in southbound lanes of I-295. FHP said the car collided and sideswiped the SUV, and in the process, the car went off the roadway and down an embankment before landing in the standing water.

Several lanes of I-295 were closed while the driver, a 31-year-old Orange Park man, had to be extricated. A 19-year-old Jacksonville woman, who was a passenger in the car, was said to have minor injuries.

A 39-year-old Orange Park woman, who was driving the SUV, was not injured.

FHP said the crash was pending investigation.