25-year-old killed when SUV hits logs on semi trailer in Nassau County, FHP says

A 25-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries early Wednesday morning in a crash on State Road 200 in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the woman was headed east in an SUV on SR 200 around 12:45 a.m. and “failed to maintain a safe distance” behind a semi that was hauling logs on its trailer.

Near Felmor Road, the SUV hit the logs on the trailer, and the woman was severely injured. The report did not indicate if the semi had slowed or stopped before the collision.

The woman died at UF Health Hospital, troopers said. The report said it was unclear if she was wearing a seat belt.

The 28-year-old man driving the tractor trailer was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.