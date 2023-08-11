‘We want to leave no child behind’: JTA reminds families of program offering free rides to, from school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Duval County students heading back to school on Monday, JTA is reminding parents that its “My Ride 2 School” program is an option for students in middle and high school if they don’t have access to regular school buses.

Best of all, the service is free!

By the end of May, JTA logged 25,000 rides from the program, and a JTA spokesperson said the transit agency anticipates more students will take advantage of the program this school year.

If you want a free ride to or from school, all you need to do is show your student ID when you board on any of JTA’s 34 routes, including the First Coast Flyer.

LEARN MORE: My Ride 2 School | My JTA App

Cheryl Riddick, assistant VP of engagement with JTA, said it’s a great solution for local students.

“It first enables students to go to school, to ride routes that go directly to and in the area of their school,” Riddick said. “And really just ensures that attendance will be as close to what it should be.”

Duval County students can even use the My JTA app to track their buses.

Keeping students safe on their trips is a top priority. Riddick said bus operators will always watch out for them.

“Operators are aware of the program. They are even familiar with the new IDs that are going to be issued to students this year,” Riddick said. “We want to leave no child behind.”

RELATED: DCPS students getting new ID cards next school year with new technology

Parents who may be concerned about their children’s safety should know there are cameras on all JTA buses, so someone is keeping an eye on your child while they’re on the route.

Riddick said it feels good to help local families.

“That’s a wonderful feeling, to know that we have safely transported students from their homes, from their neighborhoods to their schools,” Riddick said. “We don’t know what would have happened if they had not ridden JTA buses.”

Not only does the program operate during the school year, Riddick said it also goes through the summer.

If parents have any questions or concerns, they can call the Customer Service line at 904-630-3100.