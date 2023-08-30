Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Philips in Englewood area: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died late Tuesday night after he was hit by a car on Philips Highway, south of Emerson Street in the Englewood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the driver fled the scene in a four-door light-colored vehicle after striking the pedestrian around 11:20 p.m. on Philips Highway.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported the pedestrian, a man in his late 40s, to a local hospital where he died.

The suspect vehicle appears to have left behind a piece of a plastic mirror cover, police said.

This marks the 125th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward.