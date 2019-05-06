I-10 eastbound exit ramp to US 301 scheduled to close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Interstate 10 and U.S. 301 interchange improvement project, the I-10 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 301 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The detour will allow crews to shift traffic into a new temporary pattern, which includes closing the current northbound U.S. 301 to I-10 east entrance ramp for reconstruction work and shifting drivers to the newly constructed I-10 eastbound ramp.

VIEW: Detour map provided by FDOT |

PREVIOUS STORY: New traffic patterns to be in place for I-10 and US 301 drivers

Drivers traveling east on I-10 and wanting to exit at U.S. 301 will detour to State Road 23 (Exit 350B), travel west on I-10 and use the recently opened U.S. 301 exit ramp (Exit 343).

The $65 million project began in late February and work is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.